Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 48.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,827. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

