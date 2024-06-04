Cosmos Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $8.35 or 0.00012061 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.26 billion and $89.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00050509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

