Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $850.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COST. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $746.11.

NASDAQ COST opened at $815.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.03. The stock has a market cap of $361.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $510.57 and a 52 week high of $827.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

