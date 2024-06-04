Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Eight Capital

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.00.

TSE CVO traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. 608,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,349. The firm has a market cap of C$374.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.63. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$6.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

