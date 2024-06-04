Critical Analysis: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) vs. NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A NIO -38.09% -110.72% -21.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 123.35 -$972.26 million N/A N/A NIO $55.62 billion 0.17 -$2.94 billion ($1.75) -3.05

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mullen Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO.

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A NIO 1 9 1 0 2.00

NIO has a consensus target price of $8.43, indicating a potential upside of 57.77%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats NIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

