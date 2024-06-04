CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,840 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $69,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $11,486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $4.98 on Monday, hitting $308.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

