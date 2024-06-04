Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,866 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $103.11. 2,890,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,951. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

