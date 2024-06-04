Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cummins worth $51,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $275.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.15 and a 200-day moving average of $262.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.