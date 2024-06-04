Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $1.50 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after buying an additional 2,115,366 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.21. 12,622,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,367,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

