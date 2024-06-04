CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.