CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.