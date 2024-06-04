CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,407 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,320,000 after acquiring an additional 457,710 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 189,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,118,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 104,176 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 810,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 280,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $25.84.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.