CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.69. 632,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.96 and a 200 day moving average of $251.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

