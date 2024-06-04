CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $14.09 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

