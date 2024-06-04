CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. 940,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

