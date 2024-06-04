CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,485 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 29,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,105. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $212.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.54 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.77%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

Featured Articles

