CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 511,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 182.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 129,111 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FirstCash by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,837,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 808,397 shares of company stock worth $95,269,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.34. 38,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,451. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

