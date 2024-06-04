CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $841,783,000 after buying an additional 322,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,859,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. 703,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,683. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

