CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,580 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Down 3.5 %

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

