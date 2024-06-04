Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.30.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. Analysts forecast that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics accounts for 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

