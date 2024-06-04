Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 589,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.39% of Danaher worth $660,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,009,789,000 after purchasing an additional 134,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,382,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,620,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,531,510,000 after buying an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,381,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,476,248,000 after acquiring an additional 454,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.60. 949,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,984. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

