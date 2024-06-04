Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Datadog worth $48,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $3,345,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.69, a PEG ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.85. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,134 shares of company stock worth $60,334,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

