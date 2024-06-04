David A. Preiser Sells 20,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.76. 363,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,578. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $89.18 and a one year high of $137.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $70,225,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,044.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 260,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.