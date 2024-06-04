Decred Price Tops $19.54 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Decred has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $314.69 million and $1.74 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $19.54 or 0.00027932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00084303 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00011985 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,102,396 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.