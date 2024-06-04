DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0423 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00084705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012058 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.