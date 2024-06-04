Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,967,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,710,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.89. 1,284,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,965. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

