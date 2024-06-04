DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5,791.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,464. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.