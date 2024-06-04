dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $367.28 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,906 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98844691 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,239.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars.

