DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

DHT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,353,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 423,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

