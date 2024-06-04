Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Purchases $75,000.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.85. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.35 and a 12 month high of $188.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

