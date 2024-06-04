Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,914,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

