Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 683.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. 47,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,741. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.