dogwifhat (WIF) Price Down 0.7% This Week

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00004785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $766.51 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,905,938 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,905,938.531202. The last known price of dogwifhat is 3.14921739 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $495,722,652.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

