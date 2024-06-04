Dollar Tree (DLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

