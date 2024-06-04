Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.03

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 237195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $5,050,727. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

