Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,436,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,496,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.5 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 66,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $884,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $626,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,771.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,129 shares of company stock worth $11,443,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

