Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Eaton by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $58,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.65. 154,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $182.20 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

