Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $958,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.56. 35,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.56 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.