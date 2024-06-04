Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,611 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Coty were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Coty by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COTY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 305,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.92. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

