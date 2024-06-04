Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.40. 355,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,688. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

