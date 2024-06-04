Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOV traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.29. 1,242,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,191. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $188.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

