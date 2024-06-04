Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM) Announces Dividend of GBX 12

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 37.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON DSM opened at GBX 37.60 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.24. The company has a market cap of £17.66 million and a PE ratio of -455.00. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.25 ($0.84).

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

