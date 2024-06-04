DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $61.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,398,000 after buying an additional 37,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DT Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DT Midstream by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $61,638,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $67.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

