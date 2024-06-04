DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $116.24. 1,034,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,483. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

