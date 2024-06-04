Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,321 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Oracle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.31. 7,252,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. HSBC raised their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

