Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 52,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,222,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.96. 1,137,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.58.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

