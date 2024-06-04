Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 10,314 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Golub Capital BDC worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,540. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.