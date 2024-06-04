Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 51,735 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 90,520.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in RTX by 163.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RTX by 29.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,941,000 after buying an additional 1,914,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,908,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

