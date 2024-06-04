Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:INFL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.91. 110,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,352. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $645.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

