Edge Capital Group LLC Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 480,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

